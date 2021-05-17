INO COIN Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $741.26 million and approximately $158,414.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00009188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

