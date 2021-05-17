Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

INSG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $792.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

