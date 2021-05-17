Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Acquires $197,295.00 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BVH opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

