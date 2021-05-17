Insider Buying: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.