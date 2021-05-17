Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$104,094.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 36,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,736. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

