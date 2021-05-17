Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 80,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

