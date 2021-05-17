Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells 84,500 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Donna Moroney sold 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$19,857.50.

BHS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,267. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

