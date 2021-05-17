Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $273,860.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

