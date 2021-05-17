Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53.

On Monday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $272,024.52.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. 5,396,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,395. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.10 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

