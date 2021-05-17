Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells 39,050 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 351,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

