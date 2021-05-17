Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 4,256 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.