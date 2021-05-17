Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $45,930.60 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Anne Delsanto bought 19 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $334.21.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.