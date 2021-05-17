Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,508,250.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.