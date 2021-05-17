Insider Selling: The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $17,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.