Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Sells $130,455.68 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

