Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $144.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.