Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 4,576 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

