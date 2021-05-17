Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

