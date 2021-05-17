InsurAce Market Cap Tops $38.95 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

