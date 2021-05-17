Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $67,356.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,511,429 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

