Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.