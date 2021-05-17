Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in AT&T by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $33.47. 1,936,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,511,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

