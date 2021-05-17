Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,316 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

