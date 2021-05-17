Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

