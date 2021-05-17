Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. 52,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

