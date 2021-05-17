Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.31.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

