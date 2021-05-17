Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.