Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.33.

ITP stock opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.27%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

