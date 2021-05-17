Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IKTSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

IKTSY opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

