Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

