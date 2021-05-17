IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

