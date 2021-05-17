IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of -73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

