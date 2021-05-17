Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.51. 984,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

