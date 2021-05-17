Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00.

5/10/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

