Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,917,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 477,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.22% of Investors Bancorp worth $136,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ISBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.