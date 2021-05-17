iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Reece Donovan Purchases 7,500 Shares

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. iomart Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £294.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.