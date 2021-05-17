IOST Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. IOST has a market capitalization of $769.84 million and approximately $300.04 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

