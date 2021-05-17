IQeon Reaches Market Cap of $14.86 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00006395 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $902,365.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.22 or 0.01118446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00113522 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

