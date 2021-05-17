IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

