iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stake Increased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 30.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 3.45% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $109,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

