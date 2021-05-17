iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

