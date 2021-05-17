iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75.

