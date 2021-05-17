iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $80.86.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.