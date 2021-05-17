iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 788 call options.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 155,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

