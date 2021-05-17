iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.79 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.