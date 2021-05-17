iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 163,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 492,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,115 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

