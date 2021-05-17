iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Cut by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $249.63. 37,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day moving average is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

