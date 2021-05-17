iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

