iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

