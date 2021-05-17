iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

